THE DEVIL'S BATH: Trailer And Poster Debut For Austrian Psychodrama

In 1750 Austria, a deeply religious woman named Agnes has just married her beloved, but her mind and heart soon grow heavy as her life becomes a long list of chores and expectations. Day after day, she is increasingly trapped in a murky and lonely path leading to evil thoughts, until the possibility of committing a shocking act of violence seems like the only way out of her inner prison. Giving a voice to the invisible and unheard women of the rural past; THE DEVIL’S BATH is based on historical court records about a shocking, hitherto unexplored chapter of European history.

The Devil's Bath, the latest film from the Austrian dynamic duo of Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala (Goodnight Mommy, The Lodge), is coming to the IFC Center on June 21st and Shudder on June 28th. The trailer and poster are debuting today. Check them both out down below.

The Devil's Bath had its World Premiere at Berlin Film Festival and it won the Silver Bear. It is an Official Selection at Tribeca and is having it's North American Premiere this Saturday.