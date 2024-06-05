STARVE ACRE: Official Trailer Poster For British Folk Horror, Starring Matt Smith And Morfydd Clark

When their son starts acting strangely, a couple unwittingly allow dark and sinister forces into their home, awakening a long-dormant ancient evil rooted deep in the countryside.

Directed and written by Daniel Kokotajlo, STARVE ACRE stars Matt Smith and Morfydd Clark. Based on the award-winning 2019 novel Starve Acre by Andrew Michael Hurley, STARVE ACRE is an unsettling British folk horror tale set in rural Yorkshire during the 1970s.