STARVE ACRE: Official Trailer Poster For British Folk Horror, Starring Matt Smith And Morfydd Clark
When their son starts acting strangely, a couple unwittingly allow dark and sinister forces into their home, awakening a long-dormant ancient evil rooted deep in the countryside.Directed and written by Daniel Kokotajlo, STARVE ACRE stars Matt Smith and Morfydd Clark. Based on the award-winning 2019 novel Starve Acre by Andrew Michael Hurley, STARVE ACRE is an unsettling British folk horror tale set in rural Yorkshire during the 1970s.
Daniel Kokotajlo's British folk horror, Starve Acre, is coming to theaters and On Demand July 26th. The official trailer and poster were passed along today. Check them out down below.
