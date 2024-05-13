THE DEMON DISORDER: Shudder Acquires Aussie Horror Flick, Watch The Trailer

Well, this looks proper bonkers. Longtime special effects designer Steven Boyle has made his directorial debut with the family demonic possession flick, The Demon Disorder. Shudder announced today that they've acquired the flick for their streaming service and will release it later in the Fall.

Along with the announcement they've sent out the trailer as well. Check it out below. There is nothing quite like a special effects designer pouring all their years of experience into their own movies.

SHUDDER ACQUIRES DEMONIC FAMILY DRAMA

THE DEMON DISORDER AND RELEASES NEW TRAILER

Starring John Noble, The Film Marks the Feature Directorial Debut

of Special Effects Designer Steven Boyle

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, today announced the acquisition of THE DEMON DISORDER from special effects master Steven Boyle (THE MATRIX Trilogy, THE HOBBIT Trilogy, KING KONG). The streamer also released the trailer for the highly anticipated film, which marks Boyle’s feature directorial debut. Starring John Noble (THE LORD OF THE RINGS Trilogy), Charles Cottier, Christian Willis, and Dirk Hunter, the film will make its exclusive streaming debut on Shudder in Fall 2024.

The Australian demonic family drama centers on Graham, a man haunted by his past since the death of his father and the estrangement from his two brothers. Jake, the middle brother, contacts Graham claiming that something is horribly wrong: their youngest brother Phillip is possessed by their deceased father. Graham reluctantly agrees to go and see for himself. With the three brothers back together, they soon realize they are unprepared for the forces against them and learn that the sins of their past will not stay hidden. But how do you defeat a presence that knows you inside and out? An anger so powerful it refuses to stay dead?

“We are thrilled that THE DEMON DISORDER has reached its final resting place with our friends at Shudder,” said Boyle. “It’s a community and fanbase that we hold in the highest esteem and we couldn’t be happier to be on this journey with them!”

“After years of a creating a range of elaborate visual experiences through his work as a special effects designer on iconic films, we’re thrilled to give Steven Boyle a platform for his feature length directorial debut with THE DEMON DISORDER,” said Samuel Zimmerman, Head of Programming for Shudder. “Full of impressive body horror that fans have come to expect from this master of effects, Boyle’s film is an engrossing story about breaking generational curses that viewers will find both unsettling and amusing.”

The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto on behalf of Shudder and James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri at AMP on behalf of the filmmakers.

Written and directed by Boyle, along with Toby Osborne (PINDAM) as writer, THE DEMON DISORDER is produced by Boyle and Ally Muller and executive produced by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig,