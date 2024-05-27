CREEPY BITS 2: Canadian Horror Anthology Now Shooting in Ontario

A second season of the Canadian horror anthology series, Creepy Bits, is currently filming in and around Ontario, Canada.

Dubbed Creep Bits 2 the project is led by local filmmaker David J. Fernandes. He is joined by four other directors who will create ten episodes together. The directors are Adrian Bobb, Kelly Paoli, and two folks that I do know. There is the recent transfer from the Montreal film scene, Sid Zanforlin, and Ashlea Wessel, whose shorts and projects we've written about a bunch over the years.

So friends are involved and that's always cool. Other cool news is that Hollywood Suite, the collection of specialty channels here in Canada, has locked down a broadcasting and streaming deal for the series. We also have our first look at the new series, check out the image down below.

The second season, Creepy Bits 2, will premiere this fall on Hollywood Suite.