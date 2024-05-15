55: Scott Free Productions to Produce, FilmSharks to Handle International Sales of Shyam Madiraju Thriller

Our friends at FilmSharks are partnering with Scott Free Productions to bring Shyam Madiraju's thriller 55 to the world. Scott Free will help produce and FilmSharks is handling international sales. First footage from the thriller will be shown to buyers at Marche du Film at Cannes this week.

An organized pick pocketing gang names their members after numbers. 55, an orphan teenage pickpocket working in the streets of Mumbai, embarks on a life-alerting journey when he’s being confronted by the daughter of one of his victims.

We've included a small batch of stills and the Cannes trailer below the announcement.

Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions has partnered with FilmSharks who will handle international sales for the thriller “55” from director Shyam Madiraju.

The Indian-American co-production stars Emraan Hashmi (Tiger 3, Baadshaho, Raaz 3, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai), and is executive produced by Paul Feig (Spy, Ghostbusters).

FilmSharks will be screening the promo during Cannes’ Marche du Film.

Scott Free Productions is responsible for some of the most successful films ever made – including Top Gun, Gladiator, Blade Runner, Alien, American Gangster, Thelma and Louise and Black Hawk Down. Scott Free films have received over 80 Academy Award nominations. Recent releases include Napoleon, A Haunting in Venice, House of Gucci, The Last Duel and Blade Runner 2049.

“55 is a tour-de-force cinematic achievement, and we are proud to bring this film to the world,” says Tom Moran, Executive Producer and SVP ScottFree.

Guido Rud, CEO of FilmSharks says, “High Octane Indian Cinema has proven to be red-hot worldwide with recent successful cases such as Monkey Man and RRR. We feel “55” is above that level it’s Slumdog Millionaire meets Nine Queens.”

Executive Producer Paul Feig adds, “55 is such a masterful film that delivers in so many ways. It’s an emotional crowd-pleaser, a sometimes scary, sometimes funny and always engaging look at the unseen inhabitants of Mumbai. Shyam Madiraju has taken an incredibly talented cast of young newcomers and gotten the performances of a lifetime out of them. I couldn’t love this movie more.”