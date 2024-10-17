BLACK CAB Official Trailer: Nick Frost Rings With Jovial Madness in Upcoming Horror Thriller

When Anne and Patrick hail a black cab after a night out their driver is chatty, jovial even, but they are in no mood to talk. In fact, the couple is barely on speaking terms. That is, until they realize the driver has no intention of taking them home. Locked in the cab with no means of escape, the driver transports the couple to a stretch of deserted and supposedly haunted road. But what is his purpose? Is he mad or just plain evil? And why has he selected Anne and Patrick as his victims?

Bruce Goodison's cab ride from hell, Black Cab, starts streaming on Shudder Friday, November 8th.

Written by David Michael Emerson, with additional material by Nick Frost and Virginia Gilbert, the official trailer came out today. Check it out down below.

Frost is positively mad in it, and we weren't expecting the story to be so thick with a supernatural element. Color us intrigued.