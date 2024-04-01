Not one to be left out of monthly horror screamings the folks at Screambox have passed along this month's lineup of horror delights. Check out the full announcement below.

SCREAMBOX April Streaming Line-Up Includes KING OF THE ANTS, WHAT IS BURIED MUST REMAIN, ABRAHAM LINCOLN VS ZOMBIES

SCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in April, including King of the Ants, What Is Buried Must Remain, and Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies.

What Is Buried Must Remain haunts SCREAMBOX on April 12. A modern ghost story with ancient roots, the timely Lebanese found footage hybrid finds young filmmakers confronted by supernatural forces engaged in a war for the very soul of the land.

SCREAMBOX goes to war with Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies on April 12. Indie horror staple Bill Oberst Jr. (3 From Hell) stars as the President who emancipated the slaves, saved the Union, and slaughtered the undead.

Rise of the Zombies takes a bite out of SCREAMBOX on April 12. Its all-star cast includes Mariel Hemingway (Manhattan), Ethan Suplee (Mallrats), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Danny Trejo (From Dusk Till Dawn), and French Stewart (3rd Rock from the Sun).

From master of horror Stuart Gordon (Re-Animator), King of the Ants crawls onto SCREAMBOX on April 19. The grim thriller features Kari Wuhrer (Anaconda), George Wendt (Cheers), Vernon Wells (Mad Max 2), Daniel Baldwin (John Carpenter's Vampires), and Ron Livingston (The Conjuring).

Other April highlights include: '70s giallo The Night of the Scorpion; Mega Piranha with '80s icon Tiffany and The Brady Bunch's Barry Williams; Hansel & Gretal, a modern retelling starring Dee Wallace (Cujo) from Sharknado director Anthony C. Ferrante; Australian slasher Bliss of Evil; campy creature feature Cocaine Crabs from Outer Space; and the final three seasons of British supernatural comedy series Being Human.

Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.