ABIGAIL Trailer: Don't Let the Tutu Fool You

Ballet might seem like a delicate art, something elegant and high class, rarefied and sweet. But if you've ever seen a ballet dancer's feet, or know some of the stories behind the well-known ballets (Swan Lake, anyone), you'd know that this dance form is filled with violence and blood. Put a pair of ballet shoes on a kid, and there is a monster waiting to happen. The upcoming horror film Abigail invites us to be proverbially locked in with just such a monster.

After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.

While not the first horror film to feature criminals trapped in a house with a monstrous young ballerina, the trailer suggests this is going to be loud and unforgiving to its band of kidnappers, letting the titular character have her fill - figuratively and literally. With a cast that boasts Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Giancarlo Esposito, Matthew Goode, Melissa Barrera, just to name a few, and the directing team behind the terrific Ready or Not, this looks like a terrific way to wake us out of our winter slumber.

Abigail coming to Dolby Cinemas on Friday, April 19th, and you can check out the latest trailer below.