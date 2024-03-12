THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: Season Six Kicks Off With a Tribute to Roger Corman on Friday, March 15
The Last Drive-In, a fan favorite of Shudder subscribers is returning for a sixth season. The season kicks off with a special recorded live from Las Vegas, The Last Drive-In Live: A Tribute to Roger Corman.
Joe Bob Briggs pays tribute to the legendary Roger Corman and his lengthy career directing and producing all manner of genre gems over the years. Roger's wife, Julie, joined him and an old friend, Bruce Dern, also stopped by. You will find the trailer down below.
Subsequent episodes of The Last Drive-In will air on Shudder every other Friday night at 9pm EST.
Shudder revealed today the trailer and key art for the supersized sixth season of The Last Drive-In, premiering Friday, March 15 at 9pm ET on Shudder TV and AMC+ TV. The season kicks off with a special, The Last Drive-In Live: A Tribute to Roger Corman, followed by all-new watch parties every other Friday at 9pm. The episodes will also be available on demand on Shudder and AMC+ each Sunday following the Friday broadcast premiere.Recorded live from Las Vegas, Joe Bob celebrates legendary filmmaker Roger Corman’s first 70 years in Hollywood with The Last Drive-In Live: A Tribute to Roger Corman, featuring guests of honor Roger and Julie Corman - and a surprise visit from one of Roger’s oldest friends and collaborators, Bruce Dern. After the special, The Last Drive-In continues with Joe Bob’s signature movie watch parties on a biweekly schedule, featuring single feature spotlights and surprises.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.