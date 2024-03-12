THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: Season Six Kicks Off With a Tribute to Roger Corman on Friday, March 15

The Last Drive-In, a fan favorite of Shudder subscribers is returning for a sixth season. The season kicks off with a special recorded live from Las Vegas, The Last Drive-In Live: A Tribute to Roger Corman.

Joe Bob Briggs pays tribute to the legendary Roger Corman and his lengthy career directing and producing all manner of genre gems over the years. Roger's wife, Julie, joined him and an old friend, Bruce Dern, also stopped by. You will find the trailer down below.

Subsequent episodes of The Last Drive-In will air on Shudder every other Friday night at 9pm EST.