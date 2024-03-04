T-BLOCKERS Exclusive Clip: Queer Horror ON DEMAND This Tuesday!

Ancient parasites rise from a small town, taking the most fearful and susceptible hosts. A young filmmaker finds herself as the only one who can sense the possessed resistance before the horror escapes and spreads.

Alice Maio Mackay's queer horror, T Blockers, will be available On Demand tomorrow, Tuesday, March 5th, from Dark Star Pictures. We have a clip to share with you this morning. Check it out below.

I think it bears repeating how our friends at Fantasia announced Mackay's new film before it played at the festival this past Summer.