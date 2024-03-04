T-BLOCKERS Exclusive Clip: Queer Horror ON DEMAND This Tuesday!
Ancient parasites rise from a small town, taking the most fearful and susceptible hosts. A young filmmaker finds herself as the only one who can sense the possessed resistance before the horror escapes and spreads.
Alice Maio Mackay's queer horror, T Blockers, will be available On Demand tomorrow, Tuesday, March 5th, from Dark Star Pictures. We have a clip to share with you this morning. Check it out below.
I think it bears repeating how our friends at Fantasia announced Mackay's new film before it played at the festival this past Summer.
Though just eighteen years old, Alice Maio Mackay (SO VAM) is a fearless heir to the Queer Horror Canon. T BLOCKERS, her third feature, is an unapologetically trans homage to INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS brimming with youthful energy and a punk attitude. Equal parts gross-out comic horror and heartwarming coming of age, T BLOCKERS is about a young trans filmmaker obsessed with a thought-to-be long-lost film and the spread of a violent infectious parasite. Mackay channels Gregg Araki and John Waters in this playful and defiant sci-fi horror.