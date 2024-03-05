SNOW VALLEY Trailer: Barbara Crampton Stars in Horror-Thriller, Out on March 26th

Here's something for fans of horror icon Barbara Crampton. Brandon Murphy, co-writer of the action comedy sequel Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, made their feature debut with a horror-thriller flick called Snow Valley. Sadly, Murphy passed away while the flick was in post-production.

Gravitas Ventures picked up Snow Valley and will release it on March 26th. You can check out the trailer below the announcement.

Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc. company, has acquired worldwide rights to Uinta Productions and Paper Street Pictures’ SNOW VALLEY, a directorial debut from the late Brandon Murphy, it was announced today.

Written and directed by Murphy (HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD), the film stars Barbara Crampton (RE-ANIMATOR), Rachel Michiko Whitney (THE CARD COUNTER), Cooper van Grootel (ONE OF US IS LYING), Tom Williamson (ALL CHEERLEADERS DIE), David Lambert (THE FOSTERS), Paige Elkington (RELATIONSHIP STATUS), and Ali Fumiko Whitney (THE ROAD DANCE).

In this psychological thriller, a newly engaged couple's swank ski weekend goes horribly awry, when an unexpected guest arrives and the house's dark supernatural forces begin to rise on the anniversary of a tragic event.

SNOW VALLEY was produced by Chris Abernathy, Aaron B. Koontz, Justice Laub, Rachel Michiko Whitney, and executive produced by Andrea Chung and Solco Schuit.

“Wes Craven, who I worked with before his passing, once told me ‘a good horror story can find humor in the most scary moments’ I believe writer/director Brandon Murphy does a fantastic job in adding a humorous touch to the film’s darker themes that makes the film an enjoyable ride,” said executive producer Andrea Chung.

"It's been a cathartic journey to find a home for the film to honor Brandon's memory and celebrate the incredible work the entire cast and crew put into his directorial debut,” said producer Rachel Michiko Whitney.

“Gravitas is excited to be bringing the story the mysterious ski resort town of Snow Valley to viewers worldwide. With an impressive ensemble cast and exciting scenes and atmosphere written and directed by Brandon Murphy, we believe audiences will be thrilled by what is uncovered,” stated Bill Guentzler, Vice Present of Acquisitions.

The deal was negotiated by Andrea Chung on behalf of the filmmakers and by Bill Guentzler on behalf of Gravitas Ventures.