SNOW VALLEY Exclusive Clip: Creepy Children Are Gonna Creep

Snow Valley, the horror thriller written and directed by the late Brandon Murphy, is being released by Gravitas Ventures on March 26th. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today.

The tried and tested trope of creepy children creeping is on display here as a trio of characters from the flick explore a dark hallway. Then one of them hears the voice of a child. Cue the creepy, and an attempt at a jump scare?