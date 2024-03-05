PURE O: Trying NOT to Say Every Thought in Your Head

I imagine that many of us have found certain 'foibles' (for lack of a better word) that we might have, have turned out to be, or turned into, problems that interfere with our daily lives. Sometimes to the point where we can't function, or have what might be considered 'normal' relationships, with family, friends, or partners. Even with better understanding of mental illness, we still have a long way to go to understanding that so much of what we consider normal is just a front, and more support, big and small, is needed. In his feature debut, writer/director Dillon Tucker uses his own experience with this very long, twisting road of illness and acceptance, to tell a story in Pure O.

Cooper Ganz's seemingly perfect life quickly unravels when he is diagnosed with a crippling form of OCD called Pure Obsessional. This often misunderstood illness forces him to question his identity and sanity, all while trying to keep it together for his fiancé, family, and co-workers. As he learns to accept his disease, and the vulnerability that comes along with it, his world starts to open up. The addiction recovery clients he works with at a high end Malibu drug rehab return the favor and help Cooper through his darkest hour.

Starring Daniel Dorr (Fury), Hope Lauren (The Forever Purge), Landry Bender (The Republic Of Sarah), Jeffrey A. Baker (Everything Will Happen Before You Die), Pure O will release on April 12th from Good Deed Entertainment, to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month. Check out the trailer below.