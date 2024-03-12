First Look 2024 at Museum of the Moving Image: Preview

The First Look Festival returns to the Museum of the Moving Image this month offering audiences opportunities to see exciting new films of all kinds from all over the world.

There are films just out of Sundance, like Haley Elizabeth Anderson’s Tendaberry, which weaves together Nelson Sullivan’s video diaries and archival footage of Coney Island with a narrative about a young woman making her way in today’s Brooklyn, and opening night film Sujo, from the team behind Identifying Features, that delves into the life and psychology of its titular character as he survives and attempts to thrive in the wake of cartel violence.

A trio of documentaries from the Caucasus, 1489, Magic Mountain, and Limitation, highlight the past and present horrors fostered by the Soviet legacy of imperialism and corruption. Other docs, such as The Echo, The Clinic, What Did You Dream Last Night, Parajanov? and Self-Portrait: 47 KM 2020, provide detailed and affecting portraits of people and places from around the globe. Narrative films like Samsara and An Evening Song (for three voices) invite audiences to revel in stunning images and give themselves over to almost mystical filmmaking. And that’s only a fraction of what the festival has to offer, a fraction of which I’ve reviewed in the gallery below.

The First Look Festival runs from Wednesday, March 13, through Sunday, March 17 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York. Check their website for tickets and more information.