DEATHSTALKER: Steven Kostanski to Reboot Roger Corman Fantasy Films, Daniel Bernhardt to Take Lead Role

Lots to unpack in this announcement for Steven Kostanski's Deathstalker, the rebooting of the fantasy action movies from the 80s, once produced by the Roger Corman (uncredited).

As everyone knows, Kostanski's love for the kitschiest of 80s popular culture knows no bounds. Sucking from the teet of the local video stores in the early years his enthusiasm for that culture need not be contained but embraced. Embrace it!

Deathstalker. If you are unfamiliar with Bernhardt's career we've included his lockdown-era video interview conducted by Scott Adkins down below. Bernhardt has been in the game for a long time. First announced in ScreenDaily we know that veteran action and stunt actor Daniel Bernhardt is attached to take on the titular role of.

Deathstalker films and this new one. That's coming out next month, ask your local comic shop about it. There will be an all-new comic book series coming out from Vault Comics. It will be written by Tim Seeley and illustrated by Jim Terry. They worked with Kostanski and Slash of Guns N' Roses on the project that will bridge the gap between the four films and this new one.

The new film will be produced by Hangar 18 Media: Pasha Patriki, Avi Federgreen, and Michael Pazst. Slash is also on board as an executive producer with his production partner Rodrigo Gudiño with their banner Berserkergang Films (The Breach). They join other executive producers Andrew Thomas Hunt and James Fler at Raven Banner, Josh Viola, and Peter Kuplowsky (PG: Psycho Goreman, In A Violent Nature). Associate Producer Scott Weatherall and Co-Producer Melissa A. Smith round out the production team helping this all become a reality.

We have an exclusive image sent to us from the lads at Raven Banner. It is a behind the scenes shot of Kostanski working on one of the many creatures he is designing for this project. A crowdfunding campaign launching tomorrow to help Kostanski and his Action Pants FX crew with production of these kind of awesome effects for the new film. That link is in the announcement below.

Finally a new poster will be illustrated by Boris Vallejo, the artist responsible for the iconic poster art of the original films. From the announcement it appears that will be part of the crowdfunding campaign effort. Guess we'll find out specifically tomorrow.

Deathstalker movies can be found on The first twomovies can be found on Shudder Tubi , and Plex here in Canada.