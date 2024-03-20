BAGHEAD: Supernatural Horror Makes Streaming Debut on Shudder April 5th

Freya Allen from The Witcher stars in Alberto Corredor's supernatural horror flick, Baghead. Shudder has the streaming rights for the flick and have announced that they will debut Baghead on April 5th, during the platform's “Halfway to Halloween” annual, monthlong horror-thon lineup.

After the official announcement you will find a massive gallery of images from the flick, along with the producer's trailer.

The supernatural horror BAGHEAD, from director Alberto Corredor, will make its exclusive debut Friday, April 5 on Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Produced by STUDIOCANAL and The Picture Company, BAGHEAD is a full-length feature adaptation of Corredor’s indie short of the same name and will debut as part of the streamer’s “Halfway to Halloween” annual, monthlong horror-thon lineup. The film will also be available to stream on AMC+.

Following the death of her estranged father (Peter Mullan), Iris (Freya Allan) learns she has inherited a run-down, centuries-old pub. She travels to Berlin to identify her father’s body and meet with The Solicitor (Ned Dennehy) to discuss the estate. Little does she know, when the deed is signed, she will become inextricably tied to an unspeakable entity that resides in the pub’s basement–Baghead–a shape-shifting creature that can transform into the dead. Two thousand in cash for two minutes with the creature is all it takes for desperate loved ones to ease their grief. Neil (Jeremy Irvine), who has lost his wife, is Iris’ first customer. Like her father, Iris is tempted to exploit the creature’s powers and help desperate people for a price. But she soon discovers breaking the two-minute rule can have terrifying consequences. Together with her best friend Katie (Ruby Barker), Iris must battle to keep control of Baghead and figure out how to destroy her, before she destroys them.

“BAGHEAD is a tale of family secrets, the depths of grief, and the things best left undisturbed in the basement,” said Corredor. “I’m so excited to share this film with US audiences when it debuts on Shudder.”

The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto on behalf of Shudder and Chloe Marquet on behalf of STUDIOCANAL.

BAGHEAD was produced by STUDIOCANAL and The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona through their long-term deal with the European giant. Roy Lee and Jake Wagner are Executive Producers along with Alberto and Lorcan Reilly.