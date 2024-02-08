SXSW 2024 Adds 50 More Bangers: MONKEY MAN, TIMESTALKER, SEW TORN, More

Bangers, I say, absolute bangers!

(Actually, I confess that I have no idea what 'bangers' means in modern popular culture. I just like the way it sounds; I hope I'm not offending anybody.)

Anyway, yesterday SXSW announced that 50 -- that's right, fifty (50) -- projects have been added to the lineup for the film festival next month in Austin, Texas, bringing the total up to 115 features. To quote the press release, that's composed of ...

"89 World Premieres, 3 International Premieres, 6 North American Premieres, 4 U.S. Premieres, 13 Texas Premieres + 80 Short Films including 19 Music Videos. The TV program includes 7 TV Premieres, 8 TV Spotlight World Premieres and 6 Independent TV Pilots. The XR Experience program includes 38 projects."

The thing is, those numbers do not represent quantity over quality, because many of these films were among my favorites that I watched as a 2024 SXSW Programming Associate, Narrative Features. (Full disclosure: I'm biased in favor of films that I've already seen and loved.) I watched hundreds of films that were in consideration, so I'm pleased as punch to see what the programmers have decided upon and wrangled for the festival.)

To save (my) time, I will now point you to the official SXSW site, where you can peruse all the titles for yourself, and, if you're lucky to be going to Austin for the fest. decide what you want to see.

I've not seen all of the (new) films yet, but they all sound good, including Dev Patel's action thriller Monkey Man (pictured above); Michael Mohan's Immaculate, starring Sydney Sweeney; and Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stépanian's "futuristic lunar adventure" Doppelgängers³.

Of the titles I've seen, in the Narrative Spotlight, I especially loved Arcadian, about Nicolas Cage and his sons facing off against mysterious creatures; Desert Road, which is a really, really well-done 'endless time loop' type of movie with Kristine Froseth providing true heart; The Gutter, a crass bowling comedy that is much better than it has any right to be; Omni Loop, in which a woman is diagnosed with a (literal) black hole in her heart, with Mary Louise Parker and Ayo Edebiri; Alice Lowe's great and surprising Timestalker, which finds comedy in unexpected places; and the endearing Yasmeen's Element, from Pakistan.

In the Visions section, look for Joy Wilkinson's wildly imaginative and touching 7 Keys and Freddy Macdonald's great Sew Torn, which had me jumping up from my chair -- I'm partially disabled, which is really saying something -- and cheering at its increasing audacity.

I loved other films that were announced last month, too, and other films that were announced yesterday, but if you're at all able to get to Austin, I would do so, post-haste. (And bless the programmers for making awesome choices and the filmmakers for making awesome movies for you to discover.)