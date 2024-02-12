PERKINGS: Official Poster And Stills For Patricio Valladares' Next Film

When Chilean filmmaker Patricio Valladares shuffler their mortal coil I swear they will die with a camera held in one hand and the other gripping the keyboard for a editing bay. They will die in the midst of making a movie, or, if he stops making movies. We hadn't thought of that until we started writing this article. Maybe if he stops making movies he will die? Gasp. Perish the thought.

Valladares has passed along word that they're finishing their next film, a crime action comedy called PerKings. Along with that word comes a trio of stills and the official poster. That poster below was designed by none other than Omar Hauksson, alumni of the ScreenAnarchy family.

Valladares will no doubt keep us updated on this new film as it comes along.