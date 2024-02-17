KICKBOXER: ARMAGEDDON: Scott Adkins Joins The Final Chapter of Action Trilogy

Kickboxer: Armageddon. This will be the final chapter in a trilogy of films that started in 2016. Once again, Adkins is going to play a baddie like he did recently in John Wick Chapter 4. THR broke the news last night that fan favorite action star Scott Adkins has joined the cast of. This will be the final chapter in a trilogy of films that started in 2016. Once again, Adkins is going to play a baddie like he did recently in

Adkins will play Cesare in Kickboxer: Armageddon, a martial arts master who rules over a sadistic cult, the descendants of the REG (The Royal Elite Guard) of Burma. Cesare’s teaching philosophy involves learning through pain.

Dimitri Logothetis, who co-wrote the first reboot, Kickboxer: Vengence, and helmed the second chapter, Kickboxer: Retaliation, returns to the director’s chair for the third film.

“Scott is an exceptional actor as well as a martial arts legend, and I am looking forward to working with him,” said Logothetis on the Adkins’ casting. “I know our Kickboxer fan base cannot wait to see Scott and Alain in Kickboxer: Armageddon. From Undisputed to Accident Man, as well as The Bourne Ultimatum, Scott has impressed us all with his unique action style.”

Shooting begins in Beloxi: Mississippi this April.