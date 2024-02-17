KICKBOXER: ARMAGEDDON: Scott Adkins Joins The Final Chapter of Action Trilogy
THR broke the news last night that fan favorite action star Scott Adkins has joined the cast of Kickboxer: Armageddon. This will be the final chapter in a trilogy of films that started in 2016. Once again, Adkins is going to play a baddie like he did recently in John Wick Chapter 4.
Adkins will play Cesare in Kickboxer: Armageddon, a martial arts master who rules over a sadistic cult, the descendants of the REG (The Royal Elite Guard) of Burma. Cesare’s teaching philosophy involves learning through pain.
Dimitri Logothetis, who co-wrote the first reboot, Kickboxer: Vengence, and helmed the second chapter, Kickboxer: Retaliation, returns to the director’s chair for the third film.
“Scott is an exceptional actor as well as a martial arts legend, and I am looking forward to working with him,” said Logothetis on the Adkins’ casting. “I know our Kickboxer fan base cannot wait to see Scott and Alain in Kickboxer: Armageddon. From Undisputed to Accident Man, as well as The Bourne Ultimatum, Scott has impressed us all with his unique action style.”
Shooting begins in Beloxi: Mississippi this April.
