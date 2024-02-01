Exclusive Collections for Black History Month and Valentine's Day on MUBI

MUBI have announced two exclusive collections running during the month of February, In The Mood For Love and Cut to Black: Celebrating Black Cinema.

In a couple of weeks Valentine's Day will have come and gone and you'd have celebrated it with your loved ones or, like me, you will lament that the two week build-up of jealousy and snarkiness about the day could not go on for the remaining two weeks of the month. For those of you looking to keep that feeling going MUBI will have their film collection In The Mood For Love which will be available to stream starting February 14th.

This collection of cinematic romances features Nicole Holofcener’s Lovely & Amazing (2001) starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Aki Kaurismäki’s Golden Globe nominated film Fallen Leaves (2023), and Jim Jarmusch’s Paterson (2016) starring Adam Driver and Golshifteh Farahani.

There is something a wee bit more important than Valentine's Day. Quite a bit more important than that, and it is Black History Month. MUBI is highlighting their film collection Cut to Black: Celebrating Black Cinema.