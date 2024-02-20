CRUST: Revitalized Anchor Bay Acquires Sean Whalen's Debut Horror Comedy
I will admit that the name Sean Whalen did not ring the bell it was supposed to when I first read this press release. Then I looked him up and once you recognize Sean you're suddenly like, "Oh. THAT guy!".
The long time character and ensemble actor has made his directorial debut with the horror comedy Crust and today the newly revitalized Anchor Bay have announced their acquisition of that title for North America.
A depressed has-been child actor and owner of a dingy laundromat, becomes powerfully vengeful when his collection of lone socks transforms into a protective, cute, murderous monster named Crust.
Whalen also stars in the flick and co-wrote their debut with Jim Wald. For the moment we do not know if the new founders of Anchor Bay have any intention to give Crust any festival play, for any of their acquisitions for that matter. Time will tell if they wish to amplify their acquisitions that way.
ANCHOR BAY ENTERTAINMENT ACQUIRES “CRUST”AT THIS YEAR’S BERLIN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALAt the heels of the launch of the revitalized Anchor Bay Entertainment, its founders Thomas Zambeck and Brian Katz are proud to announce that they have acquired the North American rights to the horror/comedy CRUST, which will have its release later this year.“As someone who grew up watching Sean on screen, I am thrilled to be in business with him,” says Zambeck “The fact that it’s on a witty and clever film like this - one that displays such a mastery of tone - makes it so much sweeter. I can’t wait for audiences to take this oddball journey with us and see a movie unlike anything they’ve seen before.”Directed by Sean Whalen (The People Under The Stairs), who co-wrote the film with Jim Wald, CRUST stars Whalen, Daniel Roebuck (Rob Zombie's The Munsters), Rebekah Kennedy (Two Witches), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Ricky Dean Logan (Back to the Future II and III) with Shawntay Dalon (“Detroiters”) and Alan Ruck (“Succession”).“I am so excited that my directorial debut found its home at Anchor Bay,” says Whalen. “I've loved their films for years and they really understood my vision right away. I couldn’t ask for a better partnership.”In CRUST, Vegas Winters, a depressed washed-up child actor, fled Tinseltown and now owns and lives in a rundown laundromat. He finds lost socks in the machines and uses them to soak up all his bodily fluids. One night his tears of anguish turn the pile into a loving sock monster named Crust who becomes his protector and friend. Meanwhile he has a new girlfriend, a paranormal investigator poking around, and an old two-faced costar that is forcing him to join a reboot of their 90s sitcom. As Vegas’s life begins to spiral, Crust eliminates his enemies with deadly consequences.The film was produced by Rose (Terrifier 2), Daniel John Kearney (Dark Circles), and Chris Sergi (I’m Just Fu*king With You). Sergi negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers with Zambeck at Anchor Bay.Both Zambeck and Katz are currently in Berlin to acquire additional titles for Anchor Bay Entertainment.
