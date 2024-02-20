CRUST: Revitalized Anchor Bay Acquires Sean Whalen's Debut Horror Comedy

I will admit that the name Sean Whalen did not ring the bell it was supposed to when I first read this press release. Then I looked him up and once you recognize Sean you're suddenly like, "Oh. THAT guy!".

The long time character and ensemble actor has made his directorial debut with the horror comedy Crust and today the newly revitalized Anchor Bay have announced their acquisition of that title for North America.

A depressed has-been child actor and owner of a dingy laundromat, becomes powerfully vengeful when his collection of lone socks transforms into a protective, cute, murderous monster named Crust.

Whalen also stars in the flick and co-wrote their debut with Jim Wald. For the moment we do not know if the new founders of Anchor Bay have any intention to give Crust any festival play, for any of their acquisitions for that matter. Time will tell if they wish to amplify their acquisitions that way.