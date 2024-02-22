BOY KILLS WORLD Official Trailer: Bill Skarsgård Stars in Over-The-Top Action Flick

Moritz Mohr's action flick, Boy Kills World, looks outrageous in all the right ways. Produced in part by Sam Raimi and Roy Lee and starring Bill Skarsgård, you can catch Boy Kills World in cinemas on April 26th. The official trailer was dropped earlier today, check it out down below.

Skarsgård stars as "Boy" who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.

Boy Kills World also stars Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Yayan Ruhian, with Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley and Famke Janssen. The voice of "Boy" is narrated by H. Jon Benjamin.