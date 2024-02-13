BLEEDING LOVE Exclusive Clip: Ewan And Clara McGregor Star in Family Drama

This morning we have an exclusive clip from Emma Westenberg's family drama, Bleeding Love. Known for its two leads, father and daughter duo Ewan and Clara McGregor, Bleeding Love premiered at SXSW last year and will screen in cinemas and On Demand this Friday, February 16th.

Starring real-life father and daughter Ewan and Clara McGregor, Bleeding Love is a gritty, emotional tale about healing familial wounds through re-connection. After a drastic incident in her life, a young woman (Clara) embarks on an impromptu road trip with her estranged father (Ewan). En-route to their destination of Santa Fe, New Mexico, the two are forced to confront the issues of their past that have led to their frail relationship, while encountering an eccentric array of characters along the way, in order to bring them closer together again.

You will find the exclusive clip in which a panicking papa McGregor is on the phone, freaking out about the early goings on in the re-connection with his daughter. We have also included the trailer as well.