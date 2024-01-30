THE BAD SHEPHERD: Trailer And Poster Premiere For Indie Thriller

Saban Films is releasing Geo Santini's thriller, The Bad Shepherd, on digital and VOD on February 23rd. The film asks the question what would you do if you found a bag full of money with no owner. Would you keep it? And what would you do when someone comes looking for it?

When a group of friends go hunting and accidentally kill someone carrying a bag full of money, their friendships are put to the test when the bag's true owner comes looking.

We have been tasked with premiering the trailer and poster this morning. Also included, a gallery of images from the thriller. Everything follows below.

The Bad Shepherd stars Christos Kalabogias Scotty Tovar, Geo Santini, Brett Zimmerman, Justin Taite, Andrew Pagana with Annie Gonzalez.