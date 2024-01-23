Shudder in February: DARIO ARGENTO PANICO, Joe Bob's Very Violent Valentine and More!

Shudder recently announced their lineup of programming for the month of February. Simone Scafidi's documentary, Dario Argento Panico, kicks off the month next Friday. Asif Akbar's Skeletons in the Closet and Bo Mirhosseni's History of Evil, join the doc to complete the lineup of Shudder originals for the month.

Whenever a holiday rolls around you can always count on Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mailgirl to bring a themed holiday program to the streamer. Tune in on February 11th for Joe Bob’s Very Violent Valentine.

And take a moment to peruse the repertory titles in the Shudder Resurrected lineup. There are a metric ton of slashics coming next month.

February 2024 Programming Highlights

DARIO ARGENTO PANICO

Directed by Simone Scafidi

Streaming On Shudder February 2

Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ

Synopsis

In the secluded ambiance of hotel rooms, Dario Argento crafted his greatest cinematic creations, seeking solace from the outside world to delve into his nightmares. Now, he finds himself in a hotel room to return to the very setting that ignited his creative fervor to conclude his latest script and participate in an intimate interview, all while being followed by a film crew documenting his life for a movie about his illustrious career.

SKELETONS IN THE CLOSET

Directed by Asif Akbar

Streaming On Shudder February 9

Available in US and CA

Synopsis

Haunted by a malevolent spirit since childhood, a desperate mother allows herself to become possessed in order to save the life of her terminally ill daughter. Starring Terrence Howard (Iron Man) and Cuba Gooding Jr. (Jerry Maguire)

HISTORY OF EVIL

Directed by Bo Mirhosseni

Streaming On Shudder February 23

Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ

Synopsis

In the near future, war and corruption have plagued America and turned it into a theocratic police state. Against the oppression, ordinary citizens have formed a group called The Resistance. One such member, Alegre Dyer, breaks out of political prison and reunites with her husband Ron and daughter Daria. On the run from the militia, the family takes shelter in a remote safe house. But their journey is far from over, as the house’s dark past begins to eat away at Ron, and his earnest desire to keep his family safe is overtaken by something much more sinister.

TV SERIES

Joe Bob’s Very Violent Valentine

Shudder Original Special

LIVE on Shudder February 9; Streaming on Shudder February 11

Available in US and CA

Synopsis

Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mailgirl honor the lusty sting of Cupid's arrow with a kinky double-feature featuring blood, sex, and the dark side of love.

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

February 1

Videodrome

A programmer at a TV station that specializes in adult entertainment searches for the producers of a dangerous and bizarre broadcast.

Sorority House Massacre

College student Beth and her sorority sisters are stalked by an escaped psychopathic killer who shares a strange telepathic link with her.

Piranha (1978)

When flesh-eating piranhas are accidentally released into a summer resort’s rivers, the hotel guests become their next meal.

Slumber Party Massacre (1982)

A female high school student’s slumber party turns into a bloodbath, as a newly escaped psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill prowls her neighborhood.

Slumber Party Massacre 2

Courtney Bates, the younger sister of Valerie, and her friends go to a condo for a weekend getaway, but Courtney can’t get rid of the haunting feeling that a supernatural rockabilly driller killer is coming to murder them all.

Chopping Mall

A group of young shopping mall employees stay behind for a late night party in one of the stores. When the mall goes on lock-down before they can get out, the robot security system malfunctions and goes on a killing spree.

Hell Night

Four college pledges are forced to spend the night in a deserted old mansion, where they are stalked by the monstrous survivor of a family massacre years earlier.

Bad Moon

After being bitten by a werewolf in the jungle, Ted looks for a cure. His lawyer sister, with a son and a dog, invites him to park his camper by her house in the woods and live out of her fridge.

Humanoids from the Deep

Humanoid sea creatures start killing a fishing town’s residents and raping their women. It’s up to the townsfolk and a visiting biologist to fight back and fend them off.

The Velvet Vampire

Lee and his wife Susan accept the invitation of mysterious Diane to visit her secluded desert estate. Tensions arise when the couple, unaware that Diane is a vampire, realize that they are both the objects of the pale temptress’s seductions.

Body Bags

Three short stories in the horror genre: the first about a serial killer, the second about a hair transplant gone wrong, and the third about a baseball player.

Werewolves Within

Feature adaptation of the video game where werewolves attack a small town.

Knives and Skin

A mystical teen noir that follows a young girl’s disappearance in the rural Midwest and its effect on teens and parents.

Spiral (1998)

A young pathologist seeks answers to the mysterious death of a friend and soon comes into contact with the same cursed videotape that caused the death of the friend’s wife and son, which is haunted by the curse of Sadako, a relentless spirit.

Kindred

Plagues by mysterious hallucinations, a pregnant woman suspects that the family of her deceased boyfriend has intentions for her unborn child.

February 2

The Bird with the Crystal Plumage

An American expatriate in Rome attempts to unmask a serial killer he witnessed in the act of an attempted murder – and is now hunting him and his girlfriend.

Inferno (1980)

An American college student in Rome and his sister in New York investigate a series of killings in both locations where their resident addresses are the domain of two covens of witches.

Two Evil Eyes

A duo of Edgar Allan Poe adaptations about a greedy wife’s attempt to embezzle her dying husband’s fortune, and a sleazy reporter’s adoption of a strange black cat.

Argento’s Dracula

Asia Argento stars in horror legend Dario Argento’s sexy spin on the classic tale about the sharp-toothed count who craves human blood.

February 12

The Psychic (1977)

A clairvoyant woman discovers a skeleton in a wall in her husband’s house, and seeks to find the truth about what happened to the victim.

Cemetery Man AKA Dellamorte Dellamore

A cemetery man must kill the dead a second time when they become zombies.

Bad Girl Boogey

Halloween blood is shed by the wearer of a parasitic mask cursed with black magic and bigotry. After Angel’s friend is killed by a person wearing the mask, Angel must fight, fear and find the killer before he slaughters everyone.

Vamp

Two fraternity pledges travel to a sleazy bar in search of a stripper for their college friends, unaware it is occupied by vampires.

February 15

The Others

In 1945, immediately following the end of Second World War, a woman who lives with her two photosensitive children on her darkened old family estate in the Channel Islands becomes convinced that the home is haunted.

Ils (Them)

Lucas and Clementine live peacefully in their isolated country house, but one night they wake up to a strange noise. They're not alone, and a group of hooded assailants begin to terrorize them throughout the night.

Dogs (1979)

After several inhabitants of a new city were bitten by dogs, a young doctor tries to stop the climb of violence.

February 19

Megalomaniac

Megalomaniac questions the invisible line between victim and executioner and how it is crossed. A film about the weight of patriarchy and the illusion of Manichaeism.

Deathstalker

A lone warrior nicknamed Deathstalker is sent by a witch on a quest to find a sword, a chalice and an amulet, two of which are held by the wicked king and sorcerer, Munkar.

Deathstalker 2

In this parody of the sword and sorcery films, a princess is deposed by an evil sorcerer. She enlists the aid of Deathstalker to battle the forces of evil, including a clone of the princess, and win back her kingdom.

February 26

Moon Garden

A comatose five-year-old girl journeys through an industrial wonderland to find her way back to the consciousness.