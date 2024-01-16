RED RIGHT HAND Official Trailer: It's Orlando Bloom Versus Andie MacDowell's Country Goons in Action Flick

Orlando Bloom, Garret Dillahunt, and Andie MacDowell lead a cast in Magnolia Pictures' action thriller, Red Right Hand. The action pic will arrive in theaters and on VOD February 23, 2024.

Magnolia released the official trailer today, check it out below.

In action-thriller RED RIGHT HAND, Cash (Orlando Bloom) is trying to live an honest and quiet life taking care of his recently orphaned niece Savannah (Chapel Oaks) in the Appalachian town of Odim County. When the sadistic kingpin Big Cat (Andie MacDowell) who runs the town forces him back into her services, Cash learns he’s capable of anything – even killing – to protect the town and the only family he has left. As the journey gets harder, Cash is drawn into a nightmare that blurs the lines between goodand evil. RED RIGHT HAND has the kinds of characters who leave an unforgettable imprint on you.

Eshom and Ian Nelms (Fatman) direct a debut script written by political journalist turned screenwriter Jonathan Easley.