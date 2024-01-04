Now Streaming: THE BROTHERS SUN, Charles in Charge

It's like The Odd Couple, but in California's San Gabriel Valley, with Triads.

The Brothers Sun

All eight episodes are now streaming on Netflix. I've seen the first two episodes.

Created by Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk, The Brothers Sun reflects Falchuk's vast experience as a television creator/producer (American Horror Story, 9-1-1) and, presumably, Wu's vast experience as an Asian-American, dealing with white people and their stereotypes about Asian people.

I've only had time to watch the first two episodes today, but it feels like a mixed bag. The good news is that the cast is predominantly Asian and Asian-American, and the show's premise is largely informed by Asian culture.

The best news is Michelle Yeoh's presence, which makes every scene she's in better. (Maybe that's just my personal prejudice, but I don't think so.)

Yeoh easily makes for a commanding figure, whether she's dealing with her bumbling younger son, Bruce (Sam Song Li), who was raised in America and reflects this country's worst instincts, or her older son Charles (Justin Chien), who was raised in Taiwan in the leading Triad society and is feared for his formidable skills as a professional killer.

After the Triad society is attacked in Taiwan, leaving Charles' family in a coma, Charles comes to America in search of the source of the attacks and to protect his mother and brother. That creates room for multiple action scenes with fists, knives, guns, and handy household objects, as well as a surplus of broad humor that quickly begins to run thin.

It's a combination that I might enjoy on a weekly basis, as much as anything to celebrate a series that revolves around Asians and Asian-Americans, with the dialogue switching between English and Mandarin in a manner that feels quite authentic. Even just sampling the first two episodes, though, it began to feel a bit predictable.

Really, The Brothers Sun reminds me of a broadcast television show, except with Asians and blood and profanities. And the great Michelle Yeoh. Nothing wrong with that, even if I always wish for more.

