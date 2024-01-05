MAYHEM! Exclusive Clip: Warehouse

In a good action movie, the setting is vital, and you can't get much better than the warehouse in Mayhem!, the newest action extravaganza from Xavier Gens, opening today in select theaters and everywhere you rent movies.

Nassim Lyes stars as Sam, who only turns to violence when he is provoked. And by the time that our exclusive clip unfolds, Sam is plenty provoked.

"A martial artist and ex-con starts a new life in Thailand to escape a local gang lord, but a kidnapped family member sucks him back into the underworld he'd left behind in this propulsive action spectacle." That's the entirety of the official synopsis, which is definitely all you need to know.

As I wrote in my review: "Xavier Gens has lost none of his stylish flair for outrageous brutality and relentless bloodshed, as demonstrated in abundance in his latest action film. ... Xavier Gens' films are filled with an abundance of cruelty and a veritable ocean of flowing blood and cracking bones that are stunning to behold. Mayhem! is no exception."

In our exclusive clip, an unarmed Sam enters the hallway of a warehouse, and sees one armed bad guy. Then another. Then another. Then another. Sam does not have a weapon. Except for his fists. And his feet. And his fierce determination.

Watch what happens in the clip, then makes plans to see Mayhem!. Please, leave your own weapons at home. Visit the official site for more information.

