BEST SERVED COLD Trailer Exclusive: New Doc Explores Little Seen THE FARMER And The Vetsploitation Genre

Production has wrapped on a new documentary Best Served Cold from writer director Eric Zaldivar and we have your very first look at the project, premiering the first trailer right here, right now.

Centered around a seldom-seen then buried American crime action film from 1977, David Berlatsky's The Farmer, the doc will explore the many ups, downs and huhs, during production. And because The Farmer is a story about a returning combat veteran getting caught up in the local crime scene the doc pivots towards the Vetsploitation sub-genre.

Apart from interviewing everyone still around associated with The Farmer, Zaldivar also interviewed scribe Paul Schrader (Rolling Thunder) and David Morrell, the Canadian-American novelist who created the character Rambo with his debut novel back in 1972, First Blood. At the end of the first trailer there is a roll-call of a good number of the folks interviewed for this doc, including the movies they're associated with.

Best Served Cold is now heading into post with sights set on completion at the end of the year. This exclusive came to us by way by our friend and of one the doc's co-producers, Mike Malloy, writer director of Eurocrime! He and Zaldivar produced with John Joseph Dunn.

The trailer for Best Served Cold and an large gallery of BTS and promotional images from The Farmer, along with a selection of lobby cards related to the Vetsploitation genre, will be found below the official announcement.