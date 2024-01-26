BEST SERVED COLD Trailer Exclusive: New Doc Explores Little Seen THE FARMER And The Vetsploitation Genre
Production has wrapped on a new documentary Best Served Cold from writer director Eric Zaldivar and we have your very first look at the project, premiering the first trailer right here, right now.
Centered around a seldom-seen then buried American crime action film from 1977, David Berlatsky's The Farmer, the doc will explore the many ups, downs and huhs, during production. And because The Farmer is a story about a returning combat veteran getting caught up in the local crime scene the doc pivots towards the Vetsploitation sub-genre.
Apart from interviewing everyone still around associated with The Farmer, Zaldivar also interviewed scribe Paul Schrader (Rolling Thunder) and David Morrell, the Canadian-American novelist who created the character Rambo with his debut novel back in 1972, First Blood. At the end of the first trailer there is a roll-call of a good number of the folks interviewed for this doc, including the movies they're associated with.
Best Served Cold is now heading into post with sights set on completion at the end of the year. This exclusive came to us by way by our friend and of one the doc's co-producers, Mike Malloy, writer director of Eurocrime! He and Zaldivar produced with John Joseph Dunn.
The trailer for Best Served Cold and an large gallery of BTS and promotional images from The Farmer, along with a selection of lobby cards related to the Vetsploitation genre, will be found below the official announcement.
Plenty of films go lost or neglected. But how many films are kept unreleased specifically to taunt fans who are dying to see it, thereby creating an unprecedented mystique and anticipation?That’s the story of the little-seen 1977 Columbia Pictures film, THE FARMER, a lost-then-buried revenge film whose history is chronicled in the coming feature-length cinema documentary BEST SERVED COLD, by writer director Eric Zaldivar.THE FARMER somehow became the most-requested cult film of the new millennium, and it’s a crazy tale that involves an actor incarcerated for manslaughter, serious on-set injuries, banana-man costumes—as well as surprising links to Clint Eastwood and Martin Scorsese.And because THE FARMER’s hero is a returning combat veteran, the documentary also pivots its narrative to discuss the 1970s trend of those types of films: Everything from the slow-burn violence of WELCOME HOME SOLDIER BOYS (1972) and ROLLING THUNDER (1977) to the Oscar-winning drama of COMING HOME (1978).BEST SERVED COLD features interviews with almost all surviving cast and crew of THE FARMER, from producer/star Gary Conway down to bit players like Stratton Leopold (incidentally, Leopold later went on to become an A-list film producer, of such films as MISSION IMPOSSIBLE III).Zaldivar’s documentary also interviews filmmakers associated with the “returning veterans” subgenre, including screenwriter Paul Schrader (ROLLING THUNDER), author David Morrell (creator of the John Rambo character), actor Steve Railsback (THE VISITORS) and actor Elliott Street (WELCOME HOME SOLDIER BOYS).BEST SERVED COLD draws not only upon talking-head interviews but also unseen outtakes, unpublished production photos, candid on-set audio recordings and 8mm footage shot by local onlookers.The documentary is now wrapping production, heading into post and hoping for a late-2024 completion. It will mark a first-time feature-length directing credit for Eric Zaldivar, who has previously helmed shorts and been hired as a screenwriter.Zaldivar is coproducing the documentary with Mike Malloy and John Joseph Dunn. Malloy is a cinema documentarian, known for writing-directing EUROCRIME! (2012) and for hours of supplemental content on Blu-Rays for such companies as StudioCanal and MGM. Dunn has recently joined the producing team of various narratives and documentaries, including EPing the horror drama FANG (2022, dir. Richard Burgin) and the upcoming MONSTER GIRLS cinema doc (dir. Jessie Sietz).
