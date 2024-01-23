Arrow Video Player in February: More Coffin Joe, Selects From Jill Gevargizian & Billy Butcher, And Love is in The Air

We hope that everyone's '24 got off to a rip-roaring start, or, at the very least a two-four was involved in ringing in your '24.

With a few days left in the first month of the new year our attention turns to the month of February. Our friends at Arrow want to help you 'get into the mood'.

They say the course of true love never runs smooth, and that's something of an understatement here on ARROW where the course of true love often features seductive witchcraft, torture, madness, murder, extreme violence and a gorilla. Ah, l'amore!

There are two Selects programs next month, a second volume of titles from Jill Gevargizian (The Stylist) and Brazlilian illustrator Billy Butcher. Speaking of Brazil, there is more from the infamous Coffin Joe in store for subscribers next montgh, too.

Everything you need to know about programming coming to the Arrow Player is in the announcement below.