Arrow Video Player in February: More Coffin Joe, Selects From Jill Gevargizian & Billy Butcher, And Love is in The Air
They say the course of true love never runs smooth, and that's something of an understatement here on ARROW where the course of true love often features seductive witchcraft, torture, madness, murder, extreme violence and a gorilla. Ah, l'amore!
There are two Selects programs next month, a second volume of titles from Jill Gevargizian (The Stylist) and Brazlilian illustrator Billy Butcher. Speaking of Brazil, there is more from the infamous Coffin Joe in store for subscribers next montgh, too.
Everything you need to know about programming coming to the Arrow Player is in the announcement below.
ARROW Offers Classic and Cutting Edge Cult CinemaFebruary 2024 Lineup AnnouncedFebruary 2024 Seasons:Sharp Shorts, Jill Gevargizian Selects Volume II,The Radiance Collection, Romance is Dead,Filmmakers on Filmmaking,Back Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe: Part Two,Butcher Billy Selects, This Means WarARROW invites subscribers to find true love with the very best wild and weird short films! Bowing February 2, Sharp Shorts (UK/IRE/US/CAN) is the place to be for quick fixes of micro features that will leave you in shock and awe.Creepy, classy, stomach-churning, jaw-dropping, award-winning and even those that have gone on to become full features, Sharp Shorts is the best place to get a shot of Cult if you only have minutes to spare. But be warned, you could also very easily become sucked into spending hours at the mercy of some of the best short filmmakers around!Titles Include: Itch, The Wyrm of Bwlch Pen Barras, Smile.On February 6, dive deep into the mind of Jill Gevargizian, the writer/director of the award-winning ARROW release The Stylist, producer of horror thriller Black Mold, and director of the upcoming haunted house chiller Ghost Game. On February 6, dive deep into the mind of Jill Gevargizian, the writer/director of the award-winning ARROW release The Stylist, producer of horror thriller Black Mold, and director of the upcoming haunted house chiller Ghost Game. Jill Gevargizian Selects Vol. II makes a selection from ARROW's esoteric archive, including J-horror, samurai action and Ken Russell madness among her picks.Titles Include: One Missed Call, The Leech, Crimes of Passion.On February 9, check out The Radiance Collection (UK/ IRE/ US/CA).Founded on a passion for cinema, Radiance Films' titles are curated from a variety of genres and modes of filmmaking, from arthouse provocateurs to genre classics, and each release is created from the best available materials.Explore this brave brand-new label's films on a dedicated shelf full of all manner of their titles, from Yakuza to French serial killers to giallo to mafia thrillers, in the Radiance Films collection.Titles Include: How To Kill a Judge, Yakuza Graveyard, Red Sun.Get into the spirit of St. Valentine on February 14 with Romance is Dead (UK/ IRE/ US/CA).Titles Include: Yakuza Graveyard, Melo, Tokyo Fist. Ah, l'amore!Titles Include: Yakuza Graveyard, Melo, Tokyo Fist.On February 16, enroll in ARROW's own film school with Filmmakers on Filmmaking (UK/IRE/US/CAN): A collection featuring interviews and commentaries from our vast library of extras that feature some of the coolest and smartest filmmakers in the world discussing their craft, Filmmakers on Filmmaking is a crash course for all budding Cult filmmakers of tomorrow!Titles Include: Mike Hodges: A Film-Maker’s Life, Naked Flesh, When Romero Met Del Toro.On February 19: ARROW takes subscribers Back Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe: Part Two (UK/IRE/US/CAN).Cultural icon, anti-establishment statement, sadistic lord of carnival horror! With his iconic long fingernails, top hat and cape, Zé do Caixão (Coffin Joe) was the creation of Brazilian filmmaker José Mojica Marins, who wrote, directed and starred in a series of outrageous movies from 1964 to 2008.The rarely-seen When the Gods Fall Asleep continues the series' blackly comic trajectory as our messianic cult figure sets out to right wrongs, expose corruption and end social unrest. The Strange Hostel of Naked Pleasures brings Zé do Caixão back to the screen as the proprietor of an isolated guest house where, on a dark and stormy night, an eclectic group of strangers seek shelter.In Hellish Flesh, Dr George Medeiros is a brilliant scientist, but a neglectful husband whose wife takes a lover and plans to murder George for his fortune, but the doctor is only disfigured and returns with a plan for revenge! Meanwhile, in Hallucinations of a Deranged Mind, the colleagues of a psychiatric doctor driven to insanity by nightmare visions of Zé do Caixão enlist the character’s creator, José Mojica Marins, to convince the patient that Zé does not exist - but all is not as it seems!Finally, in Embodiment of Evil, Marins returns to the role that made his name one last time, as Zé do Caixão emerges onto the streets of São Paulo in 2008, haunted by ghostly visions and the spirits of past victims, and still in pursuit of the woman who can give him the perfect child.Newly restored from the best available elements and packed with new and archival extras, Back Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe is a love letter to one of the great iconoclasts of horror, who forged his films in the face of military dictatorship and religious censorship to become Brazil’s national Boogeyman.Titles Include: Embodiment of Evil, Hellish Flesh, Hallucinations of a Deranged Mind.ARROW continues its ode to Brazilian cinema with Butcher Billy Selects ((UK/ IRE/ US/CA).Brazilian illustrator Billy Butcher - renowned for his art pieces that blend pop art with vintage comic book styles to stupendous effect - has taken his pick of the formidable ARROW catalogue, and chosen a selection of horrors that will thrill, astound and excite - much like his work.Titles Include: Hellraiser, Deep Red, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.ARROW closes out the month the only possible way: with bloodsoaked battles! On February 23, This Means War (UK/ IRE/ US/CA).Featuring incredible, brutal, sometimes harrowing – and even sometimes full of crazy creatures – Cult films, ARROW goes to war with a collection of battle-hardened movies so good you’ll be left shell-shocked.Titles Include: JSA, The Annihilators, Warning From Space.
