WANTED MAN: Dolph Lundgren's New Action Flick Out in January

Johansen (Lundgren) is an aging detective, whose outdated policing methods have given the department a recent public relations problem. To save his job, he is sent to Mexico to extradite a female witness (Villa) to the murders of two DEA agents. Once there, he finds not only his old opinions challenged, but that bad hombres on both sides of the border are now gunning for him and his witness.

Quiver Distribution have announced that they're releasing Dolph Lundgren's new action flick, Wanted Man, in theaters, On Demand and Digital on January 19th.

Normally, when someone says it is so-and-so's action flick you look closer and find out that they're merely starring in said action flick. Not here. Lundgren not only stars in the flick but he co-wrote it, produced and directed it - his eighth feature film at the helm during his career.

A trailer is forthcoming. We'll share it here when it arrives.