THE SEEDING Trailer: Barnaby Clay's Horror Thriller Out Next Month

In THE SEEDING , a hiker lost in the desert takes refuge with a woman living alone, and soon discovers that she might not be there willingly. Directed by Barnaby Clay ( SHOT! THE PSYCHO-SPIRITUAL MANTRA OF ROCK ), the film stars Scott Haze ( VENOM , JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION ) and Kate Lyn Sheil ( YOU’RE NEXT , V/H/S ).

Magnet Releasing will live by their name and release Barnaby Clay's horror thriller, The Seeding, in cinemas and on VOD on January 26th. They released the official trailer today. Check it out below.

Director/Writer Barnaby Clay: "The Seeding deals with big themes, but in a small, contained way, almost like a brutal adult version of a children's story or fable - something to bore under your skin and stick around for a while. I hope, like all great horror, it speaks some truth about human nature, even if its a side we’d rather not see."

Prior to The Seeding, Barnaby directed the documentary SHOT! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock, and his award-winning short films includes Carousel starring Chloe Sevigny and Sickdog starring Tunde Adebimpe and Natasha Lyonne. Barnaby's background is rooted in the music and art space having directed numerous music videos for bands like Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan and TV On The Radio and creating unique art installations like Live On Mars Revisited and An Encounter With Lux Prima.

Check out this new poster, by artist Akiko Stehrenberger! From Director/Writer Barnaby Clay:"Akiko Stehrenberger's artwork for the film is perfection. I was so happy when I saw the finished poster because not only was it stunning, but I really felt she created something that truly represents the film, stylistically and thematically. I’m so happy to have this be ’the face’ of this movie."

Magnet Releasing will release THE SEEDING in theaters and on VOD January 26, 2024