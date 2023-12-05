THE BOULET BROTHERS' DRAGULA: Shudder Renews Hit Reality Competition Series

Today, Shudder has announced that they have renewed their popular reality competition series, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula for a sixty season.

There are four more episodes remaining in season five, currently airing on Shudder. The season will culminate with the finale on January 16th after a breal for the Christmas holidays.

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced today the renewal of the groundbreaking hit reality competition series The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, heralded as “one of the foremost queer competitions on television” by Entertainment Weekly, for a sixth season. The current fifth season of the show has been a runaway hit with audiences and ranks among Shudder’s most-watched titles and top acquisition drivers of the year. The renewal comes ahead of the remaining four episodes of season five currently streaming on Shudder and AMC+, with the finale debuting Tuesday, January 16, 2024. (Episodes will be on hiatus December 26 and January 2.)

Speaking about the announcement, The Boulet Brothers (Dracmorda and Swanthula) shared: "We're thrilled to be teaming up with Shudder for a brand new season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. With season 5, we took the show in a new direction and the response from the fans was overwhelmingly positive. Now, with the 6th season, we plan on leaning into this bold, new direction even further and truly pushing the creative limits of the show to new heights!"

“We are delighted for The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula to return to Shudder for a sixth season and can’t wait to continue our collaboration with this talented team. Each season seems to outdo the next in terms of scale, scope, contestants, entertainment, and all-around fabulousness,” said Courtney Thomasma, EVP of Streaming for AMC Networks. “We are excited to see what the Boulet Brothers have in store for next season and look forward to sharing the rest of this season with our growing legion of superfans in the coming weeks.”

The ongoing fifth season is the Boulet’s largest production yet, and features a new state-of-the-art set, an army of new talented crew members, the most diverse cast in the show’s history, and the Boulet Brothers themselves taking over as the series’ directors. Season five also features an impressive roster of guest judges, including director Mike Flanagan (Netflix’s Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep), actor David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, Dune, Suicide Squad), author Tananarive Due, writer / director Kevin Smith, musician Jazmin Bean, Scream star Matthew Lillard, and more.

Hosted and created by “horror's new icons" (Fangoria) the Boulet Brothers, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula has become must-see television for horror, drag and reality fans alike. Showcasing some of the finest artists in the world specializing in the franchise’s four pillars of Drag, Filth, Horror, & Glamour, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula has cultivated a devoted and continually growing fan base. 2022’s The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans all-star season was a huge hit for Shudder making The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula the most watched series franchise on Shudder over the last year.

The announcement of season six continues a hugely successful past year and a half for the Boulets, who’ve released the acclaimed The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans spinoff series, embarked on a world tour of live performances, released The Boulet Brothers’ Halfway to Halloween TV Special (written and directed by the Boulet Brothers), won “Best Makeup - Daytime TV” at the 2023 Makeup and Hair Stylists Awards, were named to the influential OUT100 list, and more.

Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 6 is now open. Go to Casting for theseason 6 is now open. Go to Bouletbrothersdragula.com to find out more.

Following the premiere of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans last year, the duo were spotlighted by Variety, Fangoria, Bloody Disgusting, and were also profiled by Fast Company in a career-spanning feature that spotlighted how for years Drac & Swan have been “building a queer horror empire.” They were also recently interviewed on Good Morning America about the success of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.