LAND OF BAD: Trailer And Key Art For Action Thriller Starring Liam Hemsworth And Russell Crowe

When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, a rookie officer (Liam Hemsworth) refuses to abandon them. Their only hope lies with an Air Force drone pilot (Russell Crowe) as the eyes in the sky during a brutal 48-hour battle for survival.

The action thriller Land of Bad is coming to theaters on February 16th. The official trailer and key art were released today.

Land of Bad was co-written and directed by William Eubank who debuted with the really stylish Love, followed by equally ambitious The Signal and the out-of-nowhere underwater thriller Underwater, starring Kristen Stewart.

Land of Bad stars Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia.