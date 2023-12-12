FOUNDERS DAY Official Trailer: Politically Charged Slasher Out in January

In this bold political slasher from the Bloomquist Brothers, a small town is shaken by a series of ominous killings in the days leading up to a heated mayoral election. As accusations fly and the threat of a masked killer darkens every street corner, the residents must race to uncover the truth before fear consumes the town.

Erik Bloomquist's politically charged slasher flick, Founders Day, is coming to theaters on January 19th, 2024. The official trailer was released today, check it out below.

Founders Day was directed by Erik and written by himself and his brother Carson. Erik also stars in his own film along with Devin Druid, Emilia McCarthy, Amy Hargreaves, Catherine Curtin, William Russ, Naomi Grace, Olivia Nikkanen, Jayce Bartok, Andrew Stewart Jones, Tyler James White, producer Adam Weppler, Kate Edmonds, Dylan Slade, and Arun Cameron Storrs.