Screambox in November: ONYX THE FORTUITOUS, TRICK OR TREAT, And LINNEA QUIGLEY'S HORROR WORKOUT
I would be late with this announcement of November programming on Screambox is the programming had already started. Considering it starts today then I think I am bang on time.
Starting today with Linnea Quigley's Horror Workout Screambox has a smack of great programming coming up this month. The big title of the month should be Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls. Our own Kurt caught the horror comedy when it played at Calgary Undergound in the Spring.
There are many flavours of hubris. An over inflated or confident self image we attempt to project out to the world. What we think we know or what we think we deserve deserve. The faith we place in our idols, our gods, in all of these things.I was rather suprised to see this explored, albeit often in a middle school-yard, potty-mouthed kind of way, in Andrew Bowser's Onyx The Fortuitous And The Talisman of Souls (hereafter: Talisman of Souls).With this feature film Talisman of Souls, Boswer has radically changed the rules of the game, and created a kind of Scooby-Doo meets Kids in The Hall meets Full Moon Pictures universe for the character to become a full fledged person.
Everything else you need to know about Screambox's lineup this month follows.
SCREAMBOX November Streaming Line-Up Includes ONYX THE FORTUITOUS, TRICK OR TREAT, LINNEA QUIGLEY'S HORROR WORKOUTSCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in November, including Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls, Trick or Treat, Linnea Quigley's Horror Workout, and more.Halloween may be over, but rock and roll will never die with Trick or Treat! The '80s cult classic has made its streaming debut on SCREAMBOX with a new 4K restoration by Synapse Films and Red Shirt Pictures.Shape up with Linnea Quigley's Horror Workout exclusively on SCREAMBOX on November 3. The scream queen hosts a deadly exercise video parody with zombies, slashers, and B-movie clips.Slay bells will ring when Secret Santa streams on SCREAMBOX on November 7. Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday director Adam Marcus returns to the genre with a holiday horror-comedy about a family dinner gone wrong.SCREAMBOX Original Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls drops on November 14. Re-Animator stars Jeffrey Combs and Barbara Crampton reunite alongside Andrew Bowser's viral internet character in a horror-comedy in the spirit of Beetlejuice, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, and Ernest Scared Stupid.Fresh off its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, Visitors possesses SCREAMBOX exclusively on November 21. The Japanese splatterfest has drawn comparisons to Evil Dead, The Exorcist, and The Toxic Avenger.From the producers of The Gallows, SCREAMBOX Exclusive Night of the Missing streams on November 28. The horror anthology features genre favorites Bill Moseley (The Devil's Rejects) and Jenna Kanell (Terrifier).Other November highlights include: the new restoration of Dario Argento's giallo classic Tenebrae; supernatural chiller The Diabolical starring Ali Larter (Final Destination); Canadian doomsday cult flick End of the Line; and campy short Attack of the Killer Refrigerator.Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
