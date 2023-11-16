IFSN Advocate Award 2023: Annual Award Goes to D. Smith's KOKOMO CITY

Indie Film Site Network (IFSN) has announed this year's winner of the 2023 Indie Film Site Network Advocate Award. D. Smith's directorial debut the documentary Kokomo City has been chosen as this year's recepiant.

Four Black transgender sex workers explore the dichotomy between the Black community and themselves, while confronting issues long avoided.

Films were judged by the IFSN based on artistic merit and do they illuminate a humanitarian or environmental issue. Also, is it a small film that needs the extra push and does the panel deem the chosen film a possible awards contender? Kokomo City was chosen as such a film.

Kokomo City had its world premiere at Sundance, went on to play at Berlin, SXSW, and Outfest LA, among others. It is available on digital through Magnolia Pictures. You can watch the trailer below the official announcement.

This is the second annual award. Last year's inagural award was given to Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes.