COLD Trailer Exclusive: Canadian Horror Short From Liz Whitmere to World Premiere at Blood in the Snow

Liz Whitmere's horror short, Cold, will have its world premiere at Blood in the Snow in the coming days. We are pleased to share with you the trailer from Cold. Check it out down below.

Jane likes things to be clean. Jane has just turned 40. Jane died sometime last

week.

She’s cold all the time, her skin is grey, and her appetite is nonexistent. Something is terribly wrong.

Her doctor, her friends, her partner, all tell her it’s normal - this happens to women of a certain age. Her friends are showing signs of decay themselves… it’s just the reality of The Change. The important thing is not to let yourself go. Despite her body decaying at an alarming rate, Jane tries to “fake it till she makes it.”