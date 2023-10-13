V/H/S Series to Take to The Stars, With New Sci-fi Horror Chapter in 2024

As long as the V/H/S movies are successfull they'll keep making 'em. As expected, the latest installment of the series, V/H/S/85, did banger business on Shudder and AMC+ when it debuted last Friday. It became the most-watched exclusive film premiere of the year. With only a couple months left in the year it appears this title is in the bag.

With great success comes demand for more and another installment will be made for 2024. This seventh film will focus on the always popular sub-genre of sci-fi horror.

“Jason Voorhees, Leprechaun, Pinhead, Dracula, even the Amityville Horror house ended up in space, so as we move into our own Part 7 it was only natural that we should too,” said producer Josh Goldbloom. “The sci-fi horror genre provides us an infinite playground of forbidden worlds and dangerous lifeforms, a formula which we’re confident will lead to the biggest, maddest, bloodiest V/H/S ever.”

The seventh film was announced today at New York Comic-Con. The cadre of directors chosen for this next film have not been formally announced, but pay attention to your social feeds over the next little while and see which ones suddenly post pics of themselves with VHS camcorders. For authenticity.

The complete announcement follows.