V/H/S Series to Take to The Stars, With New Sci-fi Horror Chapter in 2024
As long as the V/H/S movies are successfull they'll keep making 'em. As expected, the latest installment of the series, V/H/S/85, did banger business on Shudder and AMC+ when it debuted last Friday. It became the most-watched exclusive film premiere of the year. With only a couple months left in the year it appears this title is in the bag.
With great success comes demand for more and another installment will be made for 2024. This seventh film will focus on the always popular sub-genre of sci-fi horror.
“Jason Voorhees, Leprechaun, Pinhead, Dracula, even the Amityville Horror house ended up in space, so as we move into our own Part 7 it was only natural that we should too,” said producer Josh Goldbloom. “The sci-fi horror genre provides us an infinite playground of forbidden worlds and dangerous lifeforms, a formula which we’re confident will lead to the biggest, maddest, bloodiest V/H/S ever.”
The seventh film was announced today at New York Comic-Con. The cadre of directors chosen for this next film have not been formally announced, but pay attention to your social feeds over the next little while and see which ones suddenly post pics of themselves with VHS camcorders. For authenticity.
The complete announcement follows.
V/H/S/85 Is Most-Watched Film Premiere of 2023 Across Shudder and AMC+; Drives Biggest Acquisition Day of the Year for Shudder

The news comes on the heels of a record-breaking opening weekend for the latest installment, V/H/S/85, which debuted Friday, October 6 and became the most-watched exclusive film premiere of 2023 for Shudder and AMC+, driving Shudder's biggest acquisition day of the year on Saturday, October 7. Viewership for the film on AMC+ was also up 25% from last year's V/H/S/99.*

Shudder's New York Comic-Con panel this afternoon featured Shudder's VP of Programming Samuel Zimmerman moderating a V/H/S All-Stars panel, including veteran V/H/S directors and producers Josh Goldbloom, David Bruckner (V/H/S/1, V/H/S/85), Chloe Okuno (V/H/S/94), Natasha Kermani (V/H/S/85), and Tyler McIntyre (V/H/S/99).

Producers for the next installment of V/H/S include Goldbloom for Cinepocalypse, Brad Miska, and James Harris (47 Meters Down), and executive producers Michael Schreiber & Adam Boorstin for Studio71.
