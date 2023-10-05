THE MEAN ONE Exclusive Clip: Grinch Parody Slasher on Digital, DVD And Blu-ray Now!

We have an exclusive clip to share with you today, but first, a question.

Anyone else notice that Christmas decorations and/or paraphernalia was already available at your local stores last month, in September? In my local shops it was side by side with Halloween decor and treats. Like, holy shit, you cannot let us spooky season devotees have even a couple weeks for ourselves?

Normally I like to keep this time of year soley devoted to the spooky season and avoid posting anything about that holiday at the end of the year. Yet, here we are, with something that is holiday related but smacks it in the face so hard that we just had to do something for it. That something is the release of The Mean One, the horror parody of The Grinch by Steven LaMorte.

In the audacious new parody, The Mean One (Terrifier's David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure… but when the Mean One launches a new reign of terror that threatens to destroy Christmas, Cindy finds a bold new purpose – trapping and killing the monster.

Our exclusive clip is a lovely homage to a tried and true 80s classic trope - the training montage. Cindy You-Know-Who is beefing up to take on The Mean One. That's it. That's all you need. Anything else may spoil your horror holiday feast.

The Mean One had an instant cult-like following when the horror comedy opened exclusively in Regal Cinemas during the Christmas season last year. Horror fans were ready to support this dirty little horror flick that spit in the face of the holiday season. It probably didn't hurt that Terrifier's David Howard Thornton was playing the titular character. That was a big wave to catch a ride on at the end of last year.