THE BEEKEEPER Red Band Trailer: Did You Scam Our Grandma? Statham And Ayer Will Make You Pay!

Have you ever watched any of those videos where folks get back at scammers who have bilked your nana out of her pension? Pretty awesome, right? Seems action star Jason Statham and director David Ayer don't 'bee'lieve they've gone far enough. Presenting a pretty extreme and explosive version of such a scammer payback, The Beekeeper.

In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.”

David Ayer directs a screenplay written by Kurt Wimmer, which doesn't instill a whole lot of confidence in us (Expend4bles anyone?), but the Statham faithful won't give a toss about who wrote it. They only want to see their man Jason dishing out whumps and thumps. From the red-band trailer it looks like his fans won't 'bee' disappointed. Check it out below.

The Beekeeper will only 'bee' in theaters on January 12th, 2024.