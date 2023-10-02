Screambox in October: THE DOOR, Sung Kang's Debut SHAKY SHIVERS And MORE BRAINS!

Spooky Season has officially arrived! Screambox have revealed their

More Brains! A Return to the Living Dead is a documentary about the classic zombie flick from Dan O'Bannon. It features interviews with the cast and the final interview with O'Bannon themselves.

Door, the unearthed Japanese home invasion horror flick from 1988, has been one of the best surprises this festival seasson from its re-premiere screening at BiFan in Korea. You can watch that on Screambox in the week leading up to Halloween.

Shaky Shivers is the debut feature film from Sung Kang, known predominantly for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise. Who knew he was a part of the horror... wait for it... family.

