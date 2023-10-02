Screambox in October: THE DOOR, Sung Kang's Debut SHAKY SHIVERS And MORE BRAINS!
Spooky Season has officially arrived! Screambox have revealed their
More Brains! A Return to the Living Dead is a documentary about the classic zombie flick from Dan O'Bannon. It features interviews with the cast and the final interview with O'Bannon themselves.
Door, the unearthed Japanese home invasion horror flick from 1988, has been one of the best surprises this festival seasson from its re-premiere screening at BiFan in Korea. You can watch that on Screambox in the week leading up to Halloween.
Shaky Shivers is the debut feature film from Sung Kang, known predominantly for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise. Who knew he was a part of the horror... wait for it... family.
The full announcement follows.
SCREAMBOX October Streaming Line-Up Includes SHAKY SHIVERS, MORE BRAINS, HEBGB TV, HENRY: PORTRAIT OF A SERIAL KILLERSCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in October, including Shaky Shivers, More Brains! A Return to the Living Dead, HeBGB TV, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, and more.More Brains! A Return to the Living Dead exclusively joins SCREAMBOX extensive collection of horror documentaries on October 3. It chronicles The Return of the Living Dead with cast and crew, including stars Clu Gulager, James Karen, Don Calfa, Thom Mathews, and Linnea Quigley, Night of the Living Dead co-creator John A. Russo, and the final interview with director Dan O'Bannon.Tune in to the SCREAMBOX Exclusive horror-comedy HeBGB TV on October 13. The hyperactive anthology about a multidimensional cable box has drawn comparisons to Pee Wee’s Playhouse, Goosebumps, Ricky & Morty, and I Think You Should Leave.Following a nationwide theatrical engagement last month, SCREAMBOX Original Shaky Shivers streams on October 17. Embark on a campy night of werewolves, zombies, and ice cream in the '80s-inspired directorial debut of Fast & Furious franchise favorite Sung Kang.Door opens on October 24 exclusively on SCREAMBOX. Never screened outside of its native Japan prior to Fantastic Fest last month, the newly-remastered 1988 home invasion film ratchets tension until its depraved finale.Celebrate Halloween with the SCREAMBOX Exclusive Help! My In-Laws Are Vampires. In the tradition of The Munsters and The Addams Family, the Italian horror-comedy romp drops on October 31.Other October highlights include: transgressive horror staple Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer starring Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy); Willow Creek, a found footage Bigfoot movie directed by Bobcat Goldthwait; boundary-pushing liminal horror Landlocked; Emelie, a pulse-pounding thriller about a psychotic babysitter; Possum, a psychological nightmare starring Sean Harris (Prometheus); and pitch-perfect '80s slasher tribute The Barn.Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
