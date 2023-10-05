NIGHT SWIM Trailer: Swimming After Eating is The Least of Their Problems
A trailer for an upcoming horror flick called Night Swim has been released. Produced by James Wan at Atomic Monster and Jason Blum at Blumhouse the new horror flick comes from Bryce McGuire who has based their sophomore feature film off of their 2014 short film by the same name.
A former major league baseball player, forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, moves into a new home with his family. Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.
The trailer focuses on the daughter in the family, Izzy, and a young boy having a swim, at night. They're played the age old classic pool game, Marco Polo, when the boy slips out of the pool, leaving Izzy alone and calling out to no one. Let the creepiness and jump scare ensue. It gives you what you expect and what you want out of a horror flick from Wan and Blum. Scares, scares, scares.
Night Swim is listed as Coming Soon. As more news comes out we will share it with you here.
No running. No diving. No lifeguard on duty. No swimming after dark.Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, the producers of M3GAN, high dive into the deep end of horror with the new supernatural thriller, Night Swim.Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar® nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead).Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire (writer of the upcoming film Baghead) and is produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Jason Blum, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man. The film is executive produced by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Wan’s Atomic Monster and by Ryan Turek for Blum’s Blumhouse.
