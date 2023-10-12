MALIBU HORROR STORY: New Trailer For Creative Spin on Found Footage

Malibu Horror Story follows a team of amateur paranormal investigators as they delve into a 10 year old unresolved case, the disappearance of four popular high school boys on graduation night. While exploring a sacred cave in the hills of Malibu California, the team encounters chilling paranormal occurrences. As they analyze footage from the missing teens' camera, they make a terrifying discovery involving an ancient curse which forces them to confront their own worst fears and unravel the sinister truth behind the boys' vanishing.

Scott Slone's creative take on found footage horror, Malibu Horror Story, is coming to over two-hundred theaters across the U.S. a week Friday, on October 20th. A new trailer was sitting idle in one of our many inboxes for a couple days. There is no time like the present to get it out to you.

We saw Malibu Horror Story last year and we quite enjoyed Slone's unique approach to the found footage genre, which we'd rather leave for you to discover as you watch it next week. We will say that we also like it's go for broke finale with too many jump scares to count. Slone went all out on the scares in the final moments of their movie.

Malibu Horror Story stars Dylan Sprayberry (Teen Wolf, Light as a Feather, Sick), Robert Bailey Jr. (Nightshift, Emergence), Valentina de Angelis (Gossip Girl), Rebecca Forsythe (Replace, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), "Twisty" Troy James (Nightmare Alley, Hellboy, Scary Stories To Tell In the Dark), Douglas Tait (Annabelle Comes Home, Hellboy and Halloween Kills), Tommy Cramer, Veno Miller, Jacob Hughes, and Hector Gomez Jr..