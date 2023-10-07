HAYRIDE TO HELL: Starring Kane Hodder And Bill Moseley, in Theaters October 20th

Consider adding Dan Lantz's upcoming horror flick Hayride to Hell, to your seasonal viewing roster. Featuring horror icons Kane Hodder and Bill Moseley. We've got the trailer and a small selection of stills down below.

Horror legends Kane Hodder (best known for his portrayal of Jason Voorhees in the FRIDAY THE 13th Franchise) and Bill Moseley (THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE 2) meet their match in HAYRIDE TO HELL, hitting theaters across the country on October 20th.

Inspired by the real haunted hayride executive producer and farmer Bob Lange used to have on his family's multi-generation pumpkin farm back in the 80s and 90s, the film is a cult-horror classic in the making that dually highlights the charm and necessity of preserving Pennsylvania's family farms.

Set on the Coxe Family Farm in rural Willis County, Farmer Sam (Bill Moseley) exacts his bloody revenge on unscrupulous local town-folk, including Sheriff Jubel (Kane Hodder), who menace him and attempt to steal the farm that has been in his family for 200 years.