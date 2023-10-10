BLOOD AND SNOW: Trailer And Images For Upcoming Canadian Horror Flick

Two scientists uncover a meteorite impact site in the Arctic tundra, but it kills one scientist and infects the other. A nearby base takes in the lone survivor whilst trying to understand what happened. The lone survivor may not be the person they think she is.

If there is one thing Canadians know it's blood... and snow - two things! If there's two things that we know, they are blood and snow. And that's just our lousy hockey teams. What a horror show indeed.

Keep an eye out for Jesse Palangio's icy horror flick, Blood And Snow. We have been reminded today that our friends at Black Mandala are representing the horror flick. We are sharing with you down below the trailer that they passed along. The pitch comes that it's in the spirit of The Thing and Evil Dead.

It would appear that Blood and Snow just had a screening at Haunted House FearFest Film Festival? Virtually? Online? We don't know, the festival website is... sparse on detail.

Blood And Snow stars Simon Phillips (Butchers, Escaping Paradise, The Witcher); Vernon Wells (Commando, MacGyver); Anne-Carolyne Binette (Deinfluencer); Blake Canning (Ash & Dust); Michael Swatton; Brianna Ripley.