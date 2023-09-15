THERE'S SOMETHING IN THE BARN Teaser: Horror Comedy From Magnus Martens Selling Globally, Quickly!
The life dream of the Nordheims comes true: going back to their roots and moving to their old family farm in the Norwegian Mountains. Unfortunately, they are sharing this dream with one of the trickier mythical creatures in Nordic folklore: the Barn Elf.This gnome-like Santa will turn the family’s life into hell and torment. To survive them the rules are simple: no bright lights, no loud sounds, and most important of all - always put out a bowl of porridge on Christmas Eve.
Magnus Martens’s comedy horror movie There's Something in the Barn has two important stops on festival circuit - Sitges and Fantastic Fest. His new film from Dead Snow producers at 74 Entertainment and XYZ Films is selling like pannekaken to territories around the World. Speaking of Dead Snow this English-language horror comedy is headlined by two stars from Dead Snow 2, Martin Starr and Amrita Acharia. It also stars Jeppe Beck Laursen.
Charades has been busy doing their thing, selling There's Somethin in the Barn to mulitiple territories around the world. And it appears that there is a day-and-date release of November 10th planned. From the article out of Variety.
Ahead of its world premiere at Sitges and Fantastic Fest, “There’s Something in the Barn” has been pre-sold by Charades to a raft of major territories, including Germany (Telepool & Capelight), Spain (A Contracorriente) UK (Vertigo Releasing), Switzerland (Telepool), Portugal (Cinemundo), Scandinavia (Scandinavian Film Distribution, Poland (Monolith), Hungary (ADS), Czech Rep & Slovakia (AQS), Romania (ADS), Adriatics (MCF Megacom), Baltics (Best Film), Russia (Arna Media), Lebanon & Gulf (Falcon), French-Speaking Africa (Cinemundo), Australia and New Zealand (Kismet) and India (Pictureworks). The film will be released on Nov. 10.
