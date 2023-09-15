THERE'S SOMETHING IN THE BARN Teaser: Horror Comedy From Magnus Martens Selling Globally, Quickly!

The life dream of the Nordheims comes true: going back to their roots and moving to their old family farm in the Norwegian Mountains. Unfortunately, they are sharing this dream with one of the trickier mythical creatures in Nordic folklore: the Barn Elf.

This gnome-like Santa will turn the family’s life into hell and torment. To survive them the rules are simple: no bright lights, no loud sounds, and most important of all - always put out a bowl of porridge on Christmas Eve.