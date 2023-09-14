THE PUPPETMAN Trailer: Debuts on SHUDDER, Friday, October 13th

Shudder has sent out the trailer for Brandon Christensen's award-winning horror flick, The Puppetman. Winner of the Popcorn Frights Jury Award for Best Feature, The Puppetman will debut on Shudder, appropriately, on Friday, October 13th.

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, released today the trailer and key art for the new diabolical thriller The Puppetman, from writer/director Brandon Christensen (Z, Superhost, Still/Born). The film, which just won the Popcorn Frights Jury Award for Best Feature, will make its exclusive streaming debut as part of Shudder’s annual “FearFest” programming lineup on Friday, October 13 on Shudder and will also be available to stream on AMC+.

The Puppetman is a convicted killer on death row. He has always maintained his innocence saying it was an evil force controlling his body as he slaughtered his victims. Now Michal, the killer's daughter, begins to suspect that there may be some truth to her father’s claim when those around her begin to die in brutal ways. All hope rests on her shoulders to break The Puppetman's curse. The film stars Michael Paré, Caryn Richman and Alyson Gorske.

“The Puppetman harkens back to films like Final Destination where you take a group of friends and exploit them for horrifying deaths,” said Christensen. “We had a ton of fun developing these characters and then taking everything we know about them and turning it against themselves. While I’ve killed off characters before, it was nothing compared to the grotesque machinations that Shudder allowed us to do on The Puppetman.”

The Puppetman was produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell, Ryan Christensen is co-writer with Brandon and Seager Dixon is co-producer.