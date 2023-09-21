STOPMOTION: IFC Films Acquires Psychological Thriller Ahead of World Premiere

Robert Morgan's psychological thriller Stopmotion is having its world premiere at Fantastic Fest soon. IFC Films have swooped in and picked the North American and select international rights for it. IFC plans to release Stopmotion in theaters next year and Shudder will follow up with the streaming premiere.

IFC Films announced today it has acquired North American and select International rights to the psychological horror STOPMOTION, ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this September. IFC Films will release STOPMOTION in theaters in 2024, followed by a streaming debut on Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium service for horror, thriller and the supernatural.

Directed by Robert Morgan, STOPMOTION stars Aisling Franciosi (GOD’S CREATURES, THE NIGHTINGALE) as Ella Blake, a stop-motion animator who is struggling to control her demons after the loss of her overbearing mother. Suddenly alone in the world, she embarks upon the creation of a macabre new puppet film, which soon becomes the battleground for her sanity. As Ella’s mind starts to fracture, the characters in her animated film take on a terrifying life of their own, and the unleashed power of her imagination threatens to destroy her.

“IFC and Shudder are ecstatic to bring Robert Morgan’s riveting live-action/animation hybrid to audiences everywhere. STOPMOTION is excellent as it weaves together a unique, psychological-horror with unbelievable visuals” said Head of AMC Networks’ Film Group Scott Shooman. “The film joins the ranks of critically acclaimed titles such as Mad God and The Wolf House– breaking ground for how we perceive stop-motion in horror. We are thrilled to distribute Morgan’s first full-length feature for its theatrical release and presence on our streaming platform, Shudder.”

“IFC’s superb back catalogue speaks for itself, and Shudder’s embracing of the weirder and distinctive side of horror cinema means this is the perfect home for my first feature,” said director/co-writter, Robert Morgan. “I’m thrilled to be teaming up with them, and I’m excited to share STOPMOTION with audiences very soon.”

The film is written by Robert Morgan and Robin King, and produced by Alain de la Mata and Christopher Granier-Deferre of BlueLight.

STOPMOTION joins an impressive lineup of AMC Film Group’s titles premiering at this year’s Fantastic Fest, including WHEN EVIL LURKS (IFC/Shudder), INFESTED (Shudder), THE SACRIFICE GAME (Shudder) SUITABLE FLESH (RLJE), V/H/S/85 (Shudder) and the recently announced YOU’LL NEVER FIND ME (Shudder)

The deal was negotiated by Eva Diederix (Head of Sales) and Isabelle Denis (Head of Legal) for Goodfellas and Scott Shooman on behalf of IFC Films.