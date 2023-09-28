Shudder Announces Titles Playing in Shudder Showcase at IFC Center in October
AMC Networks' Fearfest keeps rolling along and Shudder has announced four preview screenings of four titles appearing on the streaming service next month. Every Tuesday night during the month of October screenings will be held at the IFC Center in New York.
Next Tuesday will be V/H/S/85, followed by The Puppetman, Night of the Hunted and Hell House LLC: Origins every Tuesday after that. On the night of the final preview screening of Hell House LLC: Origins director Stephen Cognetti will be in attendance to participate in a Q&A afterwards.
The IFC Center’s new monthly Shudder programming series, “Shudder Showcase at IFC Center,” continues next month with several of Shudder’s most highly anticipated original films. The program is offering four exclusive preview screenings on Tuesdays in October leading up to Halloween.The showcase’s October line-up kicks off with the newest nightmarish installment of Shudder’s V/H/S/ series, V/H/S/85, on Tuesday, October 3rd at 7pm. It continues with Brandon Christensen’s THE PUPPETMAN on Tuesday, October 10th at 7pm, followed by the Camille Rowe-led NIGHT OF THE HUNTED on Tuesday, October 24th at 7pm.The month rounds out with the long-awaited fourth film of Stephen Cognetti's popular Hell House LLC franchise, HELL HOUSE LLC: ORIGINS on Tuesday, October 24th at 7pm. The sneak screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Stephen Cognetti, moderated by Shudder’s VP of Programming Sam Zimmerman.The IFC Center’s Shudder Showcase October sneak screenings are a highlight of AMC Networks’ FearFest, the company’s “monster-sized” horror and genre programming event, with over 700 hours of films, series and specials curated by Shudder. The events expand across AMC Networks’ entire portfolio of networks and streamers.“Shudder Showcase at IFC Center” launched in August with a screening of BAD THINGS, a Tribeca Film Festival favorite, with director Stewart Thorndike in person for a post-screening Q&A. The Showcase continued with Norwegian Chiller NIGHTMARE in September. Each screening is hosted by Shudder’s VP of Programming Sam Zimmerman with free popcorn for Shudder subscribers, audience giveaways, and more.SHUDDER SHOWCASE AT IFC CENTER - OCTOBER FEARFEST SCREENINGSV/H/S/85 - Tuesday, October 3rd at 7pmTHE PUPPETMAN - Tuesday, October 10th at 7pmNIGHT OF THE HUNTED - Tuesday, October 17th at 7pmHELL HOUSE LLC: ORIGINS - Tuesday, October 24th at 7pm
