Shudder Announces Titles Playing in Shudder Showcase at IFC Center in October

AMC Networks' Fearfest keeps rolling along and Shudder has announced four preview screenings of four titles appearing on the streaming service next month. Every Tuesday night during the month of October screenings will be held at the IFC Center in New York.

Next Tuesday will be V/H/S/85, followed by The Puppetman, Night of the Hunted and Hell House LLC: Origins every Tuesday after that. On the night of the final preview screening of Hell House LLC: Origins director Stephen Cognetti will be in attendance to participate in a Q&A afterwards.

SHUDDER ANNOUNCES FOUR UPCOMING FILMS FOR THE SHUDDER SHOWCASE AT IFC CENTER AS PART OF AMC NETWORKS’ FEARFEST—INCLUDING THE NEWEST NIGHTMARISH INSTALLMENT OF THE V/H/S/ SERIES Scott Derrickson’s “Dreamkill,” one of five installments from Shudder’s upcoming V/H/S/85